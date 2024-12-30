x
Home > Politics

Allu Arjun's Bail Verdict adjourned to Jan 3

Published on December 30, 2024

Allu Arjun’s Bail Verdict adjourned to Jan 3

Allu Arjun’s Bail Verdict adjourned to Jan 3

Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has to wait for some more time, as Nampally court adjourned the verdict on his bail petition to January 3.

As Allu Arjun is right now on interim bail, he had approached Nampally Court for regular bail, upon High Court’s directions. In the hearing held on Monday, Allu Arjun’s advocates pleaded with the Judge that the Pushpa 2 star has no connection with fan Revathi’s death in stampede and the case filed on the star under BNS Section 105 is not valid.

On the otherside, Police filed a counter opposing the grant of bail to Allu Arjun. Police had also pleaded Judge to order Allu Arjun to cooperate with investigation in case bail is issued.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the Judge postponed the verdict to January 3, 2025.

As the Chikkadapally Police registered a case regarding Sandhya theatre stampede death and named Allu Arjun as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case, it has turned into a big trouble for Pushpa 2 star. As the 14-day judicial remand ended, Allu Arjun had already attended the hearing virtually on Dec 27.

