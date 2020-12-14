Allu Arjun’s surprise visit to Palakollu

Allu Arjun’s close friend Bunny Vaas and his family are left shattered as he lost his elder brother Suresh recently. After recovering from coronavirus, Suresh suffered health issued and he passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru. His mortal remains were brought to Palakollu and the last rites were performed yesterday. Shocked with the loss, Allu Arjun paid his visit to Palakollu to offer condolences to the family of Bunny Vaas.

Sukumar, Allu Sirish and others too were present. Allu Arjun will return back to Hyderabad this evening and he will kick-start the next schedule of Pushpa from tomorrow. Sukumar is directing this action entertainer and Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases next year.