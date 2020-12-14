Jagan visits Polavaram dam amid protests by workers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited the Polavaram dam site. He instructed the contractors and officials to ensure speedy execution of the works for their early completion as per the schedule. There is no problem for funds and all necessary administrative support would be provided for completing the project at the earliest.

Mr. Jagan Reddy left Tadepalli residence by a special helicopter and reached the dam site. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar and officials were present during his visit.

The Chief Minister visited and took a look at the ongoing works at the spillway and the spill channel. He enquired from the officials about the progress of the works there. The CM’s visit came amidst fresh allegations by the Opposition that the YCP negligence was the reason for non-completion of Polavaram as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the contract workers at Polavaram project held protests over lack of salaries for the past 16 months. Over 600 workers raised slogans against the Government for ignoring their plight. They criticised that their leaders were not given a chance to meet the CM during his today’s visit.

Only a few days ago, Minister Anil Kumar along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visited Delhi and took up the issue of funds for Polavaram with the Union Jal Sakti Minister. After this, the CM undertook the present visit to the dam site.