Tollywood: All is not well between Producers and Exhibitors

The governments of both the Telugu states granted permission to reopen the theatres but the process doesn’t seem to be a smooth sail. There are several issues to be discussed before reopening the theatres after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. The government granted 50 percent occupancy rule which may not turn out to be profitable for everyone. Most of the filmmakers decided to wait for some more time to release their films.

All is not well between the producers and the exhibitors. Though a series of meetings took place recently, some of the issues are yet to be resolved. The exhibitors are not ready to share the VPF charges with the producers which range between Rs 2-5 per ticket. The VPF charges are collected by the theatres and the producers are demanding half of the share from the charges. A resolution is pending even after several sets of discussions.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is announced for December 25th release. Hope the issues are resolved before the film hits the screens. There are talks that the single screens are expected to start screening films from December 18th if the demands are met.