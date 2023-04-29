Amala Akkineni responds to Agent Trolling

By
Telugu360
-
0

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent released yesterday and the response for the film is quite poor. Akhil, Surendar Reddy are trolled badly. Even the hardcore Akkineni fans trolled the film. Akhil spent more than two years on this film. Amala Akkineni responded to the trolls on Agent and Akhil. She said that the film had flaws but she enjoyed the film thoroughly.

“I understand that trolling comes from inner insecurity and needs for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed the film. Though, it had its flaws, if you watch with an open mind you’ll be amazed. I watched it in a power-packed theatre while 50% of the audience among are ladies who are mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons. There were screams when the big action happened. I am sure, his next one will be bigger and better” told the statement of Amala.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here