Amala Akkineni responds to Agent Trolling

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent released yesterday and the response for the film is quite poor. Akhil, Surendar Reddy are trolled badly. Even the hardcore Akkineni fans trolled the film. Akhil spent more than two years on this film. Amala Akkineni responded to the trolls on Agent and Akhil. She said that the film had flaws but she enjoyed the film thoroughly.

“I understand that trolling comes from inner insecurity and needs for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed the film. Though, it had its flaws, if you watch with an open mind you’ll be amazed. I watched it in a power-packed theatre while 50% of the audience among are ladies who are mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons. There were screams when the big action happened. I am sure, his next one will be bigger and better” told the statement of Amala.