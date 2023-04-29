Agent day1 worldwide collections – Disastrous start

Agent has taken a very poor start worldwide with a gross of 8 cr and distributor share of 4.70 Cr. This is the worst opening in Akhil’s career. After a below par start in noon/matinee shows the film has dropped completely from the evening shows and resulted in a disastrous start. Word of mouth of the film is worst and it will be tough for it perform over the weekend itself.
|Area
|Pre Release Business
|Nizam
|1.30 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|0.64 Cr
|UA
|0.65 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|0.50 Cr
|East
|0.35 Cr
|Krishna
|0.26 Cr (including GST)
|West
|0.25 Cr
|Nellore
|0.16 Cr
|AP/TS
|4.10 Cr (3.80 Cr excluding GST)
|ROI
|0.30 Cr
|OS
|0.60 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|5 Cr (4.70 Cr excluding GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|8 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|36 Cr
