Agent day1 worldwide collections – Disastrous start

By
Telugu360
-
0
Agent day1 worldwide collections
Agent day1 worldwide collections

Agent has taken a very poor start worldwide with a gross of 8 cr and distributor share of 4.70 Cr. This is the worst opening in Akhil’s career. After a below par start in noon/matinee shows the film has dropped completely from the evening shows and resulted in a disastrous start. Word of mouth of the film is worst and it will be tough for it perform over the weekend itself.

Area Pre Release Business
Nizam1.30 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded0.64 Cr
UA0.65 Cr (including GST)
Guntur0.50 Cr
East 0.35 Cr
Krishna0.26 Cr (including GST)
West 0.25 Cr
Nellore0.16 Cr
AP/TS4.10 Cr (3.80 Cr excluding GST)30Cr
ROI0.30 Cr2.5Cr
OS0.60 Cr3.5Cr
Worldwide Share5 Cr (4.70 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross8 Cr
Pre-Release Business36 Cr36Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here