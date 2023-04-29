Agent day1 worldwide collections – Disastrous start

Agent has taken a very poor start worldwide with a gross of 8 cr and distributor share of 4.70 Cr. This is the worst opening in Akhil’s career. After a below par start in noon/matinee shows the film has dropped completely from the evening shows and resulted in a disastrous start. Word of mouth of the film is worst and it will be tough for it perform over the weekend itself.

Area Pre Release Business Nizam 1.30 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 0.64 Cr UA 0.65 Cr (including GST) Guntur 0.50 Cr East 0.35 Cr Krishna 0.26 Cr (including GST) West 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.16 Cr AP/TS 4.10 Cr (3.80 Cr excluding GST) 30Cr ROI 0.30 Cr 2.5Cr OS 0.60 Cr 3.5Cr Worldwide Share 5 Cr (4.70 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 8 Cr Pre-Release Business 36 Cr 36Cr