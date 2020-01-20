Amaravati capital shifting from Ugadi, March 25!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has speeded up shifting of executive capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

Having introduced the bill in Legislative Assembly today to shift the executive capital from Amaravati to Vizag and the approval to the bill is only a formality considering the brute majority the YSRCP government enjoys in the Assembly, the state government has directed senior officials to devise a ‘road map’ to complete the capital shifting immediately.

Accordingly to highly placed sources, CM Jagan has given his nod to start capital shifting to Vizag from March 25, which concides with Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.

Jagan wants to make a new beginning for new capital in Vizag from AP from the onset of Telugu New Year Ugadi.

The CM has reportedly stipulated a deadline of April 16 to complete the process of capital shifting.

Accordingly, the Information Technology department has been directed to make all the necessary arrangements for providing online connectivity of all departments to start administration from Vizag from April 16.

The shifting of employees will also begin from Amaravati to Vizag from March 25.

Initially, some key departments, officials and staff will be shifted and gradually be extended to other departments in a phased manner.