Police on alert to prevent Pawan visit to Amaravati

Tensions prevailed at the Jana Sena Office in Mangalagiri following large numbers of police rushing there to block Pawan Kalyan from coming out. The police got orders from top bosses to stop Pawan from visiting Amaravati Capital City villages under any circumstances. Rumour went round that Senani was about to go to Capital villages in the evening to express his party solidarity to the protesting farmers there. However, he didn’t come out of his office following information that heavy police force was there to block him all along the way.

Pawan is very angry at the lathicharge once again on the women and young protesters near Assembly. The Chalo Assembly call became a huge success despite all-out efforts by the police to make it a failure. Some protesters suffered serious injuries. The Jana Sena and BJP leaders prepared to visit and console them but the police created hurdles. The JAC leaders asked why the Jagan Reddy government is afraid of the Pawan Kalyan visit to Amaravati farmers. Meanwhile, Janata Dena cadres are mocking at their only MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad who competed with YCP MLAs in the Assembly to praise Jagan excessively.