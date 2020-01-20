Minister Kodali’s funny twist to his caste fate in Assembly

Minister Kodali Nani told the Assembly that his Kamma caste people are foolishly opposing CM Jagan Reddy’s plan to shift Capital to Vizag. He said that by shifting Capital, their CM is actually benefitting the Kamna people who have got 50 to 70 per cent industries, cinema halls, businesses, studios, engineering colleges and hotels.

Minister Kodali sarcastically said that Chandrababu Naidu, Eenadu Ramoji Rao and Andhra Jyoti Radha Krishna are provoking the common Kamma people to come and protest in the streets. He further said that the foolish Kammas are blindly believing the jackal words of Naidu and getting beaten up by the police in illegal protests.

Interestingly, Minister Kodali didn’t bother to talk about the future losses that his caste farmers in Amaravati would suffer once Capital is shifted out. It became a matter of comedy for Kodali who even said that most hotels belong to Kammas in Vizag including Hotel Dolphin owned by Ramoji Rao. Kodali talked of more Kamma leaders like himself migrating to Visakhapatnam to set up businesses there after Capital is moved there.

One historic fact missed by Kodali was that Kammas lost all their hotels in Hyderabad after the Reddy leaders began totally dominating the Congress party in United AP.