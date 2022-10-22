Amaravati farmers give a break to padayatra

The farmers of Amaravati announced that they were giving a break to their padayatra and resuming it with clear order from the high court. They announced this decision at Ramachandrapuram of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday.

The decision was taken by the farmers following the police insisting upon them to show the identification cards of the participants in the padayatra. The high court on Friday had told the police to ensure that only 600 farmers who were given permission by the court earlier before starting of the yatra 42 days ago.

The State police have refused permission for the padayatra sensing trouble as the sentiments of the people who are supporting three capitals also increase. The Uttarandhra people are asking for executive capital at Visakhapatnam and the police sensed trouble if the Amaravati farmers conduct their padayatra in Uttarandhra region.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati farmers were facing stiff resistance from the supporters of the three capitals. Moreover, the farmers too are throwing open challenges to leaders like former minister Kodali Nani inviting trouble.

The court on Friday took strong exception to these developments and had advised the state police not to allow outsiders to join the padayatra. The court told the police to ensure that whoever is supporting the farmers should stand on both sides of the road when the farmers walk and not join the walk.

Accordingly, on Saturday, the police insisted on the farmers to show their identification cards to move forward in the padayatra. The police also did not allow outsiders to join the padayatra and told them the high court had given clear orders.

The police also refused to allow the vehicles which have no permission to follow in the padayatra. Protesting at the police action, the farmers announced that they would approach the high court and get clearance and resume the padayatra.