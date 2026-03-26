x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Opinion

Amaravati Moves Closer to Legal Finality as State and Centre Align, Focus Shifts to Jagan’s Call

Published on March 26, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
image
Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?
image
Band Melam Movie Review
image
Five Upcoming Sport dramas in Telugu Cinema
image
Amaravati Moves Closer to Legal Finality as State and Centre Align, Focus Shifts to Jagan’s Call

Amaravati Moves Closer to Legal Finality as State and Centre Align, Focus Shifts to Jagan’s Call

Andhra Pradesh is on the verge of closing one of its most debated chapters. The process to grant Amaravati full legal status as the permanent capital is now moving with clear direction and coordination between the state and the Centre.

The state government has started the process with a clear plan. A formal resolution is being cleared in the cabinet to establish Amaravati as the sole capital. The government is consciously addressing the concerns earlier raised by the Union Home Ministry to avoid complications at later stages.

Following the cabinet approval, a special Assembly session has been scheduled for the 28th. The resolution will be placed before the House for endorsement. This step carries weight because it provides the legislative backing required for the state to formally recommend changes at the national level. The intent is to present a clear and unified position from Andhra Pradesh.

Once the Assembly passes the resolution, the proposal will move to the Centre. It will first be examined by the Union Home Ministry and then by the Law Ministry. Based on these inputs, a formal bill will be prepared and introduced in Parliament. After securing approval in both Houses, the final step will be presidential assent. With that, Amaravati will gain legal sanctity that goes beyond political cycles.

If completed as planned, this will give Amaravati a unique position. It will stand as a capital backed explicitly by Parliamentary approval. That status brings long-term stability. No future government will be able to alter the capital without going through the same constitutional route. For investors, institutions, and farmers who have a stake in Amaravati, this clarity removes years of uncertainty.

At the same time, the political spotlight is firmly on Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The special Assembly session has turned into a moment of decision for the opposition. His attendance or absence will carry political meaning beyond the vote itself.

Jagan faces a difficult choice. Attending the session and supporting the resolution would signal a shift from his earlier three-capital policy. That could open him to criticism for reversing his stand. Staying away, however, risks reinforcing the perception that he remains opposed to a proposal that has already gained wider acceptance among the public.

Inside the party, there are differing views. Some leaders are pushing for participation to regain political ground and reconnect with public sentiment. Others are wary of the optics of a U-turn and prefer distance. The emerging signals suggest that non-attendance remains a strong possibility, but the final decision is still being weighed.

Next Five Upcoming Sport dramas in Telugu Cinema Previous Trend: Content winning over Commercial Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?
image
Five Upcoming Sport dramas in Telugu Cinema
image
Trend: Content winning over Commercial Cinema

Latest

image
Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
image
Fahadh Faasil in Ram’s Next?
image
Band Melam Movie Review
image
Five Upcoming Sport dramas in Telugu Cinema
image
Amaravati Moves Closer to Legal Finality as State and Centre Align, Focus Shifts to Jagan’s Call

Most Read

image
Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision
image
Amaravati Moves Closer to Legal Finality as State and Centre Align, Focus Shifts to Jagan’s Call
image
Tragic Bus–Tipper Collision in Markapuram Claims 13 Lives

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire