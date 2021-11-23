Amaravati Yatra to continue despite Jagan’s bill withdrawal move

Regardless of the AP Government’s decision to withdraw the controversial three-capitals bill, the Amaravati farmers yatra is continuing. The yatris have decided to go ahead with the yatra. After giving rest to the yatra on account of Kartika Somavaram, the yatra began from Konda Bitragunta in Nellore district on Tuesday. Despite the cloudy weather and incessant rains, the yatra is forging ahead.

On Tuesday, the padayatris will cover 15 km and reach Sunnambatti by evening. Tuesday is the 23rd day of the yatra. The Yatra will continue for 45 days. The yatra began on November 1 at Tulluru in Guntur district and will reach Tirupati on December 15. As part of the yatra, the yatris are trying to create awareness about the need to have Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the BJP has entered the fray. Several BJP activists have joined the yatra with their party flags and extended their support to the Padayatra, which seeks to demand that only Amaravati be made the sole capital of AP. BJP leaders like Purandeswari, Ravela Kishore, Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh have come out in support of the yatra. Several TDP leaders too have expressed their solidarity with the yatris.

On Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the assembly that the government was going to withdraw the 3-capital bill. However, he also clarified that the bill will come back in a different form and that all the legal loopholes would be removed.