Bangarraju Teaser: Naga Chaitanya shines in Style

King Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are teaming up for Bangarraju, the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana. The shoot of the film is happening at a faster pace in a special set in Hyderabad. Marking the birthday of Naga Chaitanya, the makers unveiled the teaser of Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya shines in style taking the swag of his father Nag in the role of Bangarraju. His mannerisms are good and Naga Chaitanya sports a colorful outfit. He looks super stylish in the teaser.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju is aimed for release next year. Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in this entertainer. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios are the producers.