NTR talks about his 30th, 31st films

NTR who is eagerly awaiting for the release of magnum opus RRR directed by S S Rajamouli, has spilled the beans on his 30th and 31st films.

NTR 30 will reunite him with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. In an interaction, NTR Jr revealed that the film is a revenge drama and will commence production in February next year.

Talking about his 31st project, NTR said he is set to work with filmmaker Prashant Neel, who directed KGF in 2018. The actor says that the film will be on the scale of KGF and it will start production in October 2022.

These revelations by NTR Junior have created a huge buzz among his fans and expectations are already running high on both the flicks.