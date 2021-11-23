YSRCP leaders block TDP’s Kondapalli municipal election!

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has postponed the election of chairperson of Kondapalli municipality on Tuesday (today) after YSRCP councilors went berserk, resorted to violence in the meeting hall.

The YSRCP councilors argued that Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani is ineligible to vote in this election despite AP High Court issuing orders in Nani’s favour.

Out of 29 wards in Kondapalli municipality, both TDP and YSRCP have won 14 wards each. The remaining one was won by TDP rebel candidate who extended support to TDP later. With this TDP bagging chairman post was certain.

But YSRCP gave a twist by asking its MLA Vasantha Krishna to utilize his vote in this election as ex officio member

TDP too roped in its MP Kesineni to utilize his vote as ex officio member.

As TDP victory was certain, the YSRCP councilors obstructed election by damaging furniture in the meeting hall raising slogans against TDP.

They boycotted election and staged a walkout.

The returning officer postponed the election indefinitely.