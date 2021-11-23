Sai Tej getting ready for a Media Interaction

Supreme Star Sai Tej got injured in a bike accident and he is in recovery mode. The actor underwent a surgery for his collarbone and was advised rest for weeks. He recently made his presence in the Diwali party at Megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence and spent time with all the Megar heroes and other family members. The actor pushed the shooting schedules of his upcoming projects to 2022 and he is focused on his looks. Sai Tej is all set to appear before the media for the first time after his accident.

Zee Studios acquired the entire rights of his recent offering Republic. The film will have its digital premiere this weekend and Sai Tej will interact with the media through a press conference tomorrow. The entire movie unit will be present for the media interaction. Sai Tej stayed away from the promotions of Republic due to the accident. Hence, Tej is keen to make his presence now. Sai Tej is also expected to issue a clarification about what exactly happened on the day of the accident.