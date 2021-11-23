Rashmi bags a Mega offer?

Rashmi Gautham started her career as an actress and she later shifted her focus to small screen. The actress gained enough prominence and is known for her performance in Guntur Talkies. The actress hasn’t been seen in movies in recent years. The latest update says that Rashi bagged a Mega offer and she will soon be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Bhola Shankar. Meher Ramesh is the director and Bhola Shankar is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vedhalam.

The film’s shoot commenced with an action episode which was wrapped up recently. The next schedule commenced today with a song which will be completed in a week. Rashmi is expected to shake her leg with Megastar in a special song. The song will also have one more actress which will be shot soon. The actress is all excited and signed the project. The film features Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in other important roles. AK Entertainments are the producers of Bhola Shankar.