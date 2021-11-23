On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Thank You first look unveiled in style

November 23 is the birthday of Naga Chaitanya. To mark the special day of the ‘Yuva Samrat’, makers of his upcoming movie Thank You have released the first look poster of the film.

The poster shows the Akkineni star enjoying a merry-go-round ride in an enthusiastic mood, that too in a foreign destination, with snow falling in the background.

The movie is produced by Raju and Shirish on Sree Venkateswara Creations banner, with Smt Anitha presenting it.

Vikram K Kumar is wielding the megaphone for Thank You, which is being said as a feel-good entertainer with Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor as the lead ladies. The film has musical score by S Thaman, while cinematography will be taken care of by veteran P C Sreeram.