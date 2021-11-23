Four OTT Releases for Tollywood Audience this weekend

After the arrival of coronavirus, several audience prefered to watch films on the digital platforms. The makers too are selling off the digital rights for massive prices and the digital streamings of films are planned in a month after the theatrical release. Four Telugu films are gearing up for digital release this weekend. Venkatesh’s upcoming movie Drushyam 2 skipped theatrical release and the film streams on Amazon Prime from November 25th. Jeethu Joseph directed the movie and Meena is the leading lady.

Supreme Star Sai Tej’s recent offering Republic will stream on Zee5 from November 26th. Directed by Dev Katta, the film released in theatres on October 1st. Sai Tej skipped the promotions as the actor met with an accident. Puri Jagannadh relaunched his son Akash Puri with Romantic and the film will stream on Aha from November 26th. Puri penned the script and Anil Paduri directed the film. Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor starrer BRO too will head for a direct digital streaming on November 26th on Sony Liv. This weekend, Tollywood audience will have a treat as there are four releases.