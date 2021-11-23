Nani to meet 3000 Fans

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy featuring Nani have planned some aggressive set of promotions in the upcoming weeks before the release. The teaser generated enough buzz on the film and a huge fan meet is planned by the team of Shyam Singha Roy. Nani will meet 3000 fans coming from both the Telugu states and his Fans Associations are in touch with the makers. Nani will meet and greet them personally and will get the pictures clicked for all the 3000 fans.

The Fans Meet will take place in Hyderabad on November 28th and the event will be followed by lunch for all his fans. The entire movie unit of Shyam Singha Roy will be present. The post-production work of Shyam Singha Roy is happening at a fast pace and the next single will be out on November 25th. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy features Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment are the producers. The film is announced for December 24th release.