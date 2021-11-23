F3 is a pan-Indian attempt: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi happens to be one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema. His next film F3, a sequel for F2 is hitting the screens in February 2022. Anil Ravipudi is celebrating his birthday today and he interacted with the media on the occasion. He said that F3 is a pan-Indian attempt and has content that will appeal to all the sections of the audience. He also said that F3 has several surprises that are kept under wraps. Responding about his Bollywood plans, Anil Ravipudi said that he has a prominent place in Tollywood and has no plans to work in Hindi. He said that he rejected the proposal to direct F2 in Bollywood.

Anil Ravipudi also hiked his fee and he bought a lavish villa in Hyderabad recently. The ace director will soon work with Nandamuri Balakrishna next year and the pre-production work starts soon. He said that the shoot commences in June next year once Balayya is done with Gopichand Malineni’s film. Anil Ravipudi also penned several scripts during the pandemic time and he is eager to work without breaks in the coming years. Wishing Anil Ravipudi a happy birthday.