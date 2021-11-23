Did Amit Shah ask Jagan to take back 3-capital bill?

Did Union Home Minister Amit Shah play an important role in the withdrawal of the three-capitals bill by the AP Government? Highly placed sources in AP secretariat say that YS Jagan had withdrawn the three capitals bill after Amit Shah directed him to take back the law. It is because of this call that Jagan has ‘temporarily’ withdrawn the bill.

Sources say that Amit Shah took a serious view of the lathicharge on Amaravati farmers’ who are on a padayatra. The security agencies and IB wing sleuths who were in Tirupati for the conduct of the South Zonal Council meet have sent a report to the Union Home Minister on the lathicharge. Amit Shah then asked the BJP to support the farmers.

Soon after, he reportedly spoke to the chief minister about the Amaravati issue.

He reportedly told Jagan that there were serious flaws in the bill and that the Government might face an embarrassing situation in the court. Sources say that Jagan was once again advised to withdraw the bills on November 19. It was after this call that Jagan took the decision.

In fact, several legal experts had already cautioned the AP government that there were several legal loopholes in the bill and that it could be struck off by the court. But, the state government went ahead with the bill. Now with the reported intervention by the Union Home Minister, the Jagan government saw reason and withdrew the bill.