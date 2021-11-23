Fans confused after Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her name

Several top celebrities headed for a divorce in the recent times and most of them dropped their last name. Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is busy with several Hollywood projects dropped Jonas from her name and this created a sensation all over. Her fans are left puzzled and the media started speculating that all is not well between Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The news spread like wildfire but the actress is yet to respond to the speculations.

Speaking to News18, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra rubbished the rumors saying that the star couple is very much happy. Priyanka and Nick recently moved into their first home in Los Angeles and they celebrated Diwali together. Nick Jonas is an American singer and has several blockbusters to his name. Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Matrix: Ressurections and she is making her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa.