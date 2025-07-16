Tollywood Biggies: Major Reshuffle in Release Dates

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Prabhas’ Raja Saab are the upcoming biggies that are left for release in the next few months after August. There are discussions about the release dates. Vishwambara is expected to release on September 18th and OG will release on September 25th. Akhanda 2 is slated for September 25th release but there are strong speculations that the film is pushed for December release.

The latest speculations also say that Prabhas’ Raja Saab will move to Sankranthi 2026 from December this year. The new release dates will be announced soon. The postponement of these films is happening depending on various factors and the business deals. The makers of all these films are keen to avoid clashes and land in their comfortable spaces to mint money. All these films are made on massive budgets and they have big money to be recovered in theatres. Some big announcements and the new release chart are expected in the next few weeks.