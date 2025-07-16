x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Biggies: Major Reshuffle in Release Dates

Published on July 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AM Rathnam’s Big Bet on Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Tollywood Biggies: Major Reshuffle in Release Dates
image
Prabhas recalls about a Tragedy on the sets of KGF
image
Record Price for Kingdom Digital Rights
image
NTR & Hrithik Set to Ignite Screens: War2 Trailer Drops Next Week!

Tollywood Biggies: Major Reshuffle in Release Dates

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Prabhas’ Raja Saab are the upcoming biggies that are left for release in the next few months after August. There are discussions about the release dates. Vishwambara is expected to release on September 18th and OG will release on September 25th. Akhanda 2 is slated for September 25th release but there are strong speculations that the film is pushed for December release.

The latest speculations also say that Prabhas’ Raja Saab will move to Sankranthi 2026 from December this year. The new release dates will be announced soon. The postponement of these films is happening depending on various factors and the business deals. The makers of all these films are keen to avoid clashes and land in their comfortable spaces to mint money. All these films are made on massive budgets and they have big money to be recovered in theatres. Some big announcements and the new release chart are expected in the next few weeks.

Next AM Rathnam’s Big Bet on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Previous Prabhas recalls about a Tragedy on the sets of KGF
else

TRENDING

image
AM Rathnam’s Big Bet on Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Tollywood Biggies: Major Reshuffle in Release Dates
image
Prabhas recalls about a Tragedy on the sets of KGF

Latest

image
AM Rathnam’s Big Bet on Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Tollywood Biggies: Major Reshuffle in Release Dates
image
Prabhas recalls about a Tragedy on the sets of KGF
image
Record Price for Kingdom Digital Rights
image
NTR & Hrithik Set to Ignite Screens: War2 Trailer Drops Next Week!

Most Read

image
Vizag and Vijayawada on the ‘Rise’
image
Aerospace Pitch: Nara Lokesh gets kudos from unexpected quarter
image
Ramchander Rao sends legal notice to Bhatti Vikramarka

Related Articles

Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses