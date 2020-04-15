Amazon and Netflix stocks hit an all-time high

In this coronavirus crisis, OTT giants like Amazon, Netflix are the most benefited while all the other businesses plunged down. The shares of Netflix and Amazon closed at an all-time high on Tuesday. Amazon is up by 24% this year and Netflix gained 25% in 2020 to date. The stocks of Amazon finished at 2283.32 USD (up by 5%) and Netflix stocks came up by 4% and reached 413.55 USD. With the whole world locked, most of them preferred to pass time spending hours on the OTT platforms.

The investors of Amazon and Netflix will witness huge gains and they are the top performers among the streaming platforms across the world. Considering the current demand, Amazon is hiring 1,75,000 new workers. In India too, the number of subscribers and the OTT traffic witnessed a sharp rise like never before because of the coronavirus. Several Telugu filmmakers are in negotiations for a direct OTT release as it takes months for the theatres to be re-opened.