Suresh Babu predicts the impact of coronavirus on Telugu cinema

Veteran producer, distributor Suresh Babu is sitting at home and is analyzing the situations and the impact of coronavirus on Telugu cinema. Suresh Babu leased out several theatres across Telugu states and he is one of the leading distributors of Telugu cinema. He says that Tollywood will take years to recover from this crisis. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in total have 1850 theatres (single screens and multiplexes). Suresh Babu predicts that they would have to remain closed for months from now.

“The theatres should remain closed for a few more months. Theatres should open months after the shootings of Telugu movies resume. Things will turn normal once a vaccine for coronavirus is found. It is then the audience will return back to theatres to watch films. Things will continue to be worse until the vaccine is found. Right from the producers to the distributors and the exhibitors, everyone will lose big due to the crisis. Lakhs of people are left unemployed and everyone should support them” said Suresh Babu. He is currently producing Venkatesh’s Naarappa and Rana’s Virata Parvam which are aimed for release this year.