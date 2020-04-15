AP tally touches 483, govt recruiting contract doctors

Andhra Pradesh added 10 more coronavirus cases in the course of the day, taking the state’s tally to 483 by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The state had witnessed one of its highest jumps in Covid-19 cases when 37 persons tested positive on Tuesday morning.

Giving out the latest updates, the state nodal officer reported that five cases from Guntur district, three cases from Anantapur and two cases from Kadapa district were detected from the tests conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

With 16 persons discharged so far, the number of persons currently in hospital for treatment stands at 459. The death toll in AP due to Covid-19 is 11 — three persons in Krishna district, two persons in Anantapur, two persons in Guntur and one person each in Kurnool and Nellore districts.

Guntur, with 112 cases, has witnessed the highest number of coronavirus cases followed by Kurnool (90) and Nellore (56).

Meanwhile, the state government has started a Covid-19 special recruitment drive and issued a notification inviting applications for contractual posting as specialists and general duty medical officers in government general hospitals and district hospitals.

In a bid to reduce the possibilities of spreading Covid-19, the state government has also banned NGOs and other private institutions from organising blood donation camps.

The state nodal officer, however, clarified that persons requiring regular blood transfusion and haemophiliacs can approach the police with documentation provided by the hospital authorities.