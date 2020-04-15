52 new cases take Telangana’s tally to 644

There was no letup in Covid-19 cases in Telangana with 52 more persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 644.

According to the state Health Department, one more person died on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 18.

Seven patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the total number of patients getting cured and discharged rose to 110. The total number of active cases now stands at 516.

It also said 221 containment clusters were created in 25 districts. More than 12 lakh people were surveyed in these clusters.

Earlier in the day, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Health Minister E. Rajender reviewed strategies to be implemented in containment zones. They asked the officials to act tough on those who bypass the lockdown in containment zones.

As Greater Hyderabad accounts for majority of cases, the ministers discussed the action plan and precautionary measures to be taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the state capital.

Rama Rao appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules and said that social distancing is the only way one can keep the coronavirus away. He instructed the officials to close all the entries to the containment zones and leave only one route open, under police surveillance.

Rajender said that the coming 10 days will be very crucial and appealed to the citizens to not venture out of their homes. He stated that all the medical arrangements are in place and asked that police and medical teams to immediately move those persons to the hospital who show any symptoms of coronavirus in the containment zone. He also asked them to increase the availability of ambulances if necessary.