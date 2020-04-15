Vijayasai angered a lot, firing at TDP from DGP shoulders

When all chances are exhausted politically, the ruling YSRCP leaders finally approach the police and make complaints against the opponents. No sooner they make the complaints, the police dutifully swing into action in all ways possible. Now, after PM announced lockdown extension, the ruling party leaders fell silent totally in the past 20 hours. Whereas, the TDP leaders became eloquent in this criticism against CM Jagan Reddy and Ministers. Amid all this, MP Vijayasai Reddy tried to salvage the situation to some extent with his pro-Jagan tweets. But, as usual, there was more humiliating attack against Jagan and Vijayasai in social media in the lockdown issue.

Now, Vijayasai is not in a position to turn to YSRCP social media for help as that is also not able to give strong counters to TDP onslaught. All this is happening at a time when PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Chandrababu Naidu though they were bitter political adversaries in 2019 elections. Obviously, Vijayasai took to the last resort. He promptly complained to DGP Gautam Sawang for taking action against all those who put indecent posts maligning his character and public image. He has given web links and addresses. On the other hand, TDP believes it will get justice in courts.