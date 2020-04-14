Ravi Teja may sign Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is the film that is the most talked Malayalam movie across Tollywood circles in the recent times. Rana Daggubati is already on board to play one of the lead actors. Though Balakrishna is speculated to play one of the lead roles, the actor showed no interest in the project. The makers too felt that Balakrishna will not fit into the bill and staged their hunt for the right actor for the remake.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that Ravi Teja is in talks for the remake. The actor is expected to reveal his decision soon. Sudheer Varma is the front runner to direct the project. If Ravi Teja gives his nod, the financials will be worked out. Haarika and Hassine Creations and Suresh Productions will jointly produce the remake. A team of writers are currently working on the script and Suresh Babu is monitoring the work. More details awaited.