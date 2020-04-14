Varun Tej hints about a Mega multi-starrer

Mega Prince Varun Tej interacted with his fans over twitter this evening. During his interaction, Varun Tej revealed several interesting things about his career. The actor said that he is busy getting trained for his next film in which he is playing a boxer. He said that he brought his boxing trainer with him and is making the most during this lockdown time. Varun Tej is being trained intensely on a regular basis at home. He is also on a strict diet.

One of his fans asked if they can expect a multi-starrer with Sai Dharam Tej anytime soon. Varun Tej replied saying “For sure!! Waiting to hear something interesting”. Varun Tej hinted that he is listening to scripts and a big announcement would be out very soon. Varun Tej also said that the script work of F3 is currently happening and he would play one of the lead roles in the film. Varun Tej’s boxing drama directed by Kiran Korrapati will release during the last quarter of the year.

For sure!!

Waiting to hear something interesting! https://t.co/JLNAeR5DvX — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) April 14, 2020