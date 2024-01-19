Ambedkar statue, manifestation of social justice, says Jagan

Hailing Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar as a great visionary leader who dedicated his entire life for the uplift of weaker sections in multiple ways, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the 206-foot bronze sculpture installed in the historical Swaraj Maidan here as the Statue of Social Justice and perfect manifestation of Grama Swaraj ushered in by the Government in the last 55 months.

Addressing a mammoth Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha at IG Stadium here on Friday before unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister said that what the Statue of Liberty is to America is the Statue of Social Justice to India.

He said Government has ushered in social justice and Grama Swaraj by implementing plethora of welfare schemes in full transparency for the uplift of SC, ST, BC , minority and other economically backward communities fighting against various odds. Feudalistic forces and their supporters led by TDP have transformed the shape and colour of untouchability by opposing distribution of house sites to the poor and creating obstacles through court cases, he said, adding that the opposition party never cared for the welfare of the oppressed classes.

Following the feudalistic and dominant ideology, the TDP practised a different form of untouchability by opposing English medium education to the poor, their economic development and digitalisation of class rooms and Chandrababu Naidu-led party had degraded the Government schools and grabbed assigned lands when it was in power.

Even after 133 years of his birth and 66 years of death, Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals and philosophy continue to be relevant and inspire us as we are experiencing untouchability in different forms despite 77 years of independence, he said, stating that Ambedkar stands as a symbol of inspiration that changed the country’s social, economic, and political and gender spheres.

“Ambedkar fought against feudal forces and the oppression of weaker sections while working for the women’s liberation, people’s fundamental rights, constitutional rights and dignity of weaker sections,” the Chief Minister said, asserting that the Government has been implementing various welfare schemes inheriting the true spirit of Dr Ambedkar.

The inauguration of the giant Ambedkar statue marks the social awakening and his towering personality provides us inspiration to safeguard our fundamental rights and dignity, he observed, adding that the statue of social justice will compete with the world and not just with the country.

While the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu-led feudal forces and political parties opposed the economic development of the weaker sections, Government in the last 55 months has ushered in social justice giving four Deputy Chief Minister posts to SC, ST, BC and minorities and allotting 50 per cent of the nominated posts and contracts for them through a special law, the Chief Minister said.

“Not only that, 66 per cent of the cabinet berths have been given to the SC, ST, BC and minorities they also hold the posts of Assembly Speaker, Legislative Council Chairman, nine ZP Chairman posts, 58 Municipal Chairman, 79 Corporation Chairmen, four Rajya Sabha memberships and 117 Market Committee Chairman posts,” he said. Government has also created 2, 10,000 government posts in the last 55 months out of which 80 per cent of them are from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

From Kuppam to Ichhapuram, the revolutionary changes are tangible in RBKs, village clinics, family doctors, digital libraries, village and ward secretariats and the volunteer system, he said, adding that Government has so far spent Rs.2,47,000 crore on various DBT schemes empowering the weaker sections, especially women.