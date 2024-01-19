Jagan’s credibility is a big farce, says Naidu

The political atmosphere in the State is fast changing and the countdown has begun for this Government, said TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday.

Venkatagiri is roaring for the ‘Raa Kadalira’ being organised on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu said addressing a massive public gathering as part of this ongoing programme. Maintaining that the credibility of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a big farce, the TDP supremo stated that the time of this Tughlaq, who has run the State in reverse gear, is done.

Except Venkatagiri, which was once in Nellore district, is now brought under Tirupati, but the fate of the people did not change as there is no development in the area in the past five years, he remarked. Maintaining that the ‘Raa Kadalira’ programme has been taken up to chase out the destructive rule, Chandrababu Naidu said that while Sisupala had committed 100 mistakes, this Tughlaq had committed 1,000 blunders.

“We all have witnessed what has happened to former minister, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, as he has pointed out the faults in the YSRCP ruling. He did not ask for any post but only wanted certain measures for the welfare of the people. Jagan is such an egoist that he did not care even for such senior leaders,” Chandrababu stated.

The people are in a position to no longer tolerate this Tughlaq rule and the countdown has begun for him as only 82 days more are left for this Government, the former chief minister noted. Did even a single section feel happy in this Government, he asked and expressed serious concern that the poor has now turned the poorest without even two square meals a day.

Chandrababu, in a sarcastic manner, said that the employees are now not asking for the revision of their salaries but only payment of their monthly salaries ontime, on 1st of every month. They now feel insecure that if they demand for revision of salaries they may even be sent to jail, he remarked.

Observing that the TDP regime has transformed Tirupati as an electronic hub while noted companies like Hero Motors and Apollo Tyres have set up their units in Sri City providing employment to the local youth, Chandrababu regretted that all these companies have now downed their shutters. “While we have promoted Tirupati as a temple city, Jagan has promoted it as a ganja centre and encouraged bogus votes,” he said.

“If you feel that the youth will get jobs only if Babu is back in power you all should work together to bring the TDP-Jana Sena combine to power in the upcoming polls,” Chandrababu told the gathering. Red sandal has become a major source of income for the YSRCP leaders now while the TDP regime suppressed the smugglers of red sandal, he said. This Government is welcoming with red carpet for the red sandal smugglers, he said.

Chandrababu made it clear that those bureaucrats who resort to enrolling bogus votes will certainly face the music. Over 1.15 lakh bogus votes have been enrolled in the Chandragiri Assembly segment, he said and stated that the local officials are queuing up before the house of senior leader, Panabaka Lakshmi, to withdraw the court case. There is no question of taking back the case and the TDP will take the responsibility to send the persons responsible for this will be brought before the court, the TDP supremo stated

The contractors are now blacklisting the Government, he said and pointed out that 43 contractors have committed suicide as their bills are not cleared till now. Even a sarpanch belonging to the ruling YSRCP too resorted to suicide as his pending bills are not cleared, he added. In the name of reverse tendering, Jagan has run the State into reverse gear, he remarked.

What happened to the Special Category Status and which is the capital for the State, Chandrababu asked. Though Jagan had promised to reduce the power charges before the 2019 elections, has in fact revised the power tariff nine times, he said.

“I will personally take the responsibility to eliminate poverty and a society without poverty will be formed. My vision is a golden era while Jagan’s idea is to build a stone era. All sections of the people should be happy only if the TDP is back in power and we are winning all the seven Assembly segments in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency,” Chandrababu Naidu said.