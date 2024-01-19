x
Movie News

Surprising: Sekhar Kammula picks up a Dark Genre

January 19, 2024

Sekhar Kammula picks up a Dark Genre

Sekhar Kammula is known for his sensible movies that are high on classy entertainment. All his films are feel-good entertainers rich in emotions that will appeal big for youth and family crowds. After Love Story, Sekhar Kammula took a long time to pen the script of his next. Dhanush is the lead actor and King Nagarjuna will be seen in a powerful role in this untitled film. As per the update we hear, Sekhar Kammula picked up a dark genre which is quite surprising.

The film is set under the backdrop of mafia and Nagarjuna plays a mafia don in the film. Sekhar Kammula also is in plans to present this film as a proper commercial entertainer. The film deals with underworld mafia, black money and reminds us of the web series Money Heist. Sekhar Kammula also has designed high voltage action for this film. For the first time, Sekhar Kammula is touching a dark thriller and the shoot commenced recently. We have to wait to see how Sekhar Kammula will handle the new genre which he has never attempted before.

Next Jagan’s credibility is a big farce, says Naidu Previous Rajamouli’s Film: Mahesh Babu’s Compromise
