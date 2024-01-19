Rajamouli’s Film: Mahesh Babu’s Compromise

Superstar Mahesh Babu is committed to SS Rajamouli for his next and the film is an international film and a stylish actioner. The pre-production works are going on and Mahesh Babu will join the team in March. Rajamouli takes the complete grip of the project and the lead actor has a lot of restrictions when working with Rajamouli. NTR, Ram Charan and Prabhas too bowed down for the demands of Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film will be in shooting mode for two years and the film may release in 2026.

Rajamouli instructed Mahesh Babu not to make any public appearances during the shooting period. Mahesh Babu earns big through brands and endorsements. But for this period, Mahesh will have to stay away from promoting the brands. Mahesh is also a family man and is an active person on social media. To keep the look under wraps, Mahesh may also have to hide his looks from his family pictures. Mahesh Babu is also demanding big remuneration for the film and he is eager to work with Rajamouli. The look test of Mahesh Babu alone will take a month to complete and it will be done in March. Rajamouli already locked some of the sketches of his look.

The shoot of the film is expected to start during the end of April. The details of the lead actors will be announced before the shoot commences. Keeravani is scoring the music and PS Vinod is the cinematographer. KL Narayana in association with a top Hollywood studio will produce this film.