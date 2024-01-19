x
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli’s Film: Mahesh Babu’s Compromise

Published on January 19, 2024 by

Superstar Mahesh Babu is committed to SS Rajamouli for his next and the film is an international film and a stylish actioner. The pre-production works are going on and Mahesh Babu will join the team in March. Rajamouli takes the complete grip of the project and the lead actor has a lot of restrictions when working with Rajamouli. NTR, Ram Charan and Prabhas too bowed down for the demands of Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film will be in shooting mode for two years and the film may release in 2026.

Rajamouli instructed Mahesh Babu not to make any public appearances during the shooting period. Mahesh Babu earns big through brands and endorsements. But for this period, Mahesh will have to stay away from promoting the brands. Mahesh is also a family man and is an active person on social media. To keep the look under wraps, Mahesh may also have to hide his looks from his family pictures. Mahesh Babu is also demanding big remuneration for the film and he is eager to work with Rajamouli. The look test of Mahesh Babu alone will take a month to complete and it will be done in March. Rajamouli already locked some of the sketches of his look.

The shoot of the film is expected to start during the end of April. The details of the lead actors will be announced before the shoot commences. Keeravani is scoring the music and PS Vinod is the cinematographer. KL Narayana in association with a top Hollywood studio will produce this film.

