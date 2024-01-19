x
Naga Vamsi about Guntur Kaaram Numbers and Negative Feedback

Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya's Kanguva

Naga Vamsi about Guntur Kaaram Numbers and Negative Feedback

Guntur Kaaram received negative response from the first premiere shows across the Telugu states and USA. However, the film settled down and performed well in Andhra region. The film under performed in Nizam and USA territories. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi interacted with the media and he responded about the negative reviews and the numbers. “We have presented Guntur Kaaram as a mass entertainer but the film is a Trivikram’s family entertainer. I think we failed in presenting the film before the release. Also, screening Guntur Kaaram at 1 AM turned out to be a disadvantage. All our buyers are expected to reach break-even very soon. That is the reason, I am here before the media today” told Vamsi.

“A section of media and some handles in social media have been opposing the film from the shooting days and there are a lot of negative reviews for the film. But these did not impact the film. The other section of media supported the film. We will celebrate the success next week after Mahesh Babu garu returns. Trivikram sir also will be present for the bash along with the team and our distributors. I will invited the media that supported the film and the media that wrote negative about the film too” told Vamsi.

Next Rajamouli’s Film: Mahesh Babu’s Compromise Previous Hanuman First Week Worldwide Collections – Racing towards 150 Cr
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya's Kanguva

Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya's Kanguva

Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?

