Hanuman First Week Worldwide Collections – Racing towards 150 Cr

Hanuman had an outstanding first week with a worldwide distributor share of 74.3 Cr. Gross of the film stands at 138.7 Cr. On Its opening day including premieres the film grossed 23 Cr and after 7 days it stands at 138.7 which is a 6x multiplier in 7 days. The trend is outstanding in the Telugu Version right from AP/TS to Overseas. The Hindi version trending is decent though a lot more has to be done by the film which so much room left.

Below are area-wise shares