x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Eagle Producers writes to Film Chamber

Published on January 19, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

Eagle Producers writes to Film Chamber

Ravi Teja’s Eagle, which was in Sankranthi race walked out from the holiday season after the Film Chamber assured a solo release for the film on February 9th. Film Chamber President Dil Raju assured it during the media interaction and he thanked the team of Eagle for understanding. In a surprise, Yatra 2 is releasing on February 8th and Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona are scheduled for February 9th release. Now, the producers of Eagle wrote to the Film Chamber about the offered solo release for their film.

“I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to formally address a matter of significance concerning the release of the movie “Eagle” initially scheduled for the 13th of January 2024 in theatres. The chamber conveyed in a meeting and asked us to have one of the producers postpone the movie. Honoring the Chamber’s decision, we postponed the movie’s release date. By taking the assurance from the chamber, we will get a solo date. As the chamber acknowledged in the press meet held by the chamber. Unfortunately, we have been seeing more releases every day and we request you to take this matter off and give us a solo release date” wrote People Media Factory for the Film Chamber.

Eagle is an action entertainer directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar played the lead roles and People Media Factory are the producers.

Next Hanuman First Week Worldwide Collections – Racing towards 150 Cr Previous Guntur Kaaram First week Worldwide Collections – Second Biggest For Mahesh
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

Latest

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

Most Read

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree