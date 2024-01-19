Eagle Producers writes to Film Chamber

Ravi Teja’s Eagle, which was in Sankranthi race walked out from the holiday season after the Film Chamber assured a solo release for the film on February 9th. Film Chamber President Dil Raju assured it during the media interaction and he thanked the team of Eagle for understanding. In a surprise, Yatra 2 is releasing on February 8th and Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona are scheduled for February 9th release. Now, the producers of Eagle wrote to the Film Chamber about the offered solo release for their film.

“I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to formally address a matter of significance concerning the release of the movie “Eagle” initially scheduled for the 13th of January 2024 in theatres. The chamber conveyed in a meeting and asked us to have one of the producers postpone the movie. Honoring the Chamber’s decision, we postponed the movie’s release date. By taking the assurance from the chamber, we will get a solo date. As the chamber acknowledged in the press meet held by the chamber. Unfortunately, we have been seeing more releases every day and we request you to take this matter off and give us a solo release date” wrote People Media Factory for the Film Chamber.

Eagle is an action entertainer directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar played the lead roles and People Media Factory are the producers.