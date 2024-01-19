x
Guntur Kaaram First week Worldwide Collections – Second Biggest For Mahesh

Guntur Kaaram First week Worldwide Collections – Second Biggest For Mahesh

Guntur Kaaram First week Worldwide Collections

Guntur Kaaram First week Worldwide Collections

Guntur Kaaram has ended its first week with a worldwide distributor share of 86.5 Cr share. Gross of the film stands at 147 Cr. This is the second highest first week grosser for Mahesh Babu after Sarileru Neekevvaru which was also a Sankranti release. The performance of the film is a mixed big as it has fared differently in different areas. It has done below par business in Nizam, Ceeded , ROI & Overseas as distributors here are heading for huge losses whereas it has done decent to good business in Andhra (UA to Nellore) where distributors might end up with minor losses or breakeven which depends on producer compensating with the GST. Though the Sankranti festivities are almost over there will some leftovers and that might help the film this weekend to put decent numbers in Andhra.

Below are area-wise shares

Area10 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst week Worldwide Collections4 days Worldwide CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam 25.10 Cr24 Cr 21.2 Cr11.5 Cr11.5 Cr40 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded 8.40 Cr7.90 Cr6.35 Cr3.25 Cr3.25 Cr15 Cr (NRA)
UA10.07 Cr9 Cr6 Cr3.2 Cr3.2 Cr
Guntur7.34 Cr7.01 Cr 5.39 Cr3.7 Cr3.7 Cr
East7.32 Cr6.6 Cr4.85 Cr3.43 Cr3.43 Cr
West4.87 Cr4.48 Cr3.64 Cr2.6 Cr2.6 Cr
Krishna5.17 Cr4.85 Cr3.70 Cr2.17 Cr2.17 Cr
Nellore3.01 Cr2.81 Cr2.21 Cr1.32 Cr1.32 Cr
Total71.28 Cr (119.6 Cr Gross)66.65 Cr (108.6 Cr Gross)53.34 Cr (82.5 Cr Gross)31.17 Cr (42.5 Cr Gross)31.17 Cr (42 Cr Gross)
Andhra 48 Cr (NRA)
P&P 2 Cr
AP/TS 105 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI 10 Cr
ROI6 Cr (11.90 Cr gross)5.65 Cr (11.10 Cr gross)4.65 Cr (9.60 Cr gross)2.20 Cr (4.5 Cr gross)
Overseas 14.75 Cr (29 Cr Gross)14.20 Cr (27.8 Cr Gross)13.5 Cr (26.5 Cr Gross)10 Cr (19.5 Cr Gross)20 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven92.03 Cr (160.5 Cr Gross)86.5 Cr (147.5 Cr Gross)71.49 Cr (118.6 Cr Gross)43.37 Cr (66.5 Cr Gross)135 Cr (excluding GST)
