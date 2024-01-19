x
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s Matka Opening Bracket: Awe-inspiring

Published on January 19, 2024 by

Varun Tej’s Matka Opening Bracket: Awe-inspiring

Mega Prince Varun Tej teamed up with director Karuna Kumar for an action thriller Matka that is based on real incidents. The production team constructed a massive set on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where the shoot is taking place. The makers revealed a glimpse- Opening Bracket, on the special occasion of Varun Tej’s birthday.

The Opening Bracket video introduces us to the universe of Matka and the prominent characters. The story is set in the backdrop of Vizag and it spans 24 years. It’s the journey of Varun Tej from his childhood to his growth as one of the most influential personalities. Indicating his connection with gambling, the last sequence shows playing cards, currency notes, etc. on his table.

It’s a big surprise to see Varun Tej in the get-up of a middle-aged man in the video where he is seen operating things from his office. There is only one dialogue he uttered in the glimpse- “Promise”. Naveen Chandra appeared as a local Mafioso. The glimpse is truly awe-inspiring.

Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary are the heroines in this high-budget actioner produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. GV Prakash provides the music, while A Kishor Kumar is the cinematographer.

