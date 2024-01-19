x
Home > Movie News

OTT Rules: Disobeyed by Filmmakers

Published on January 19, 2024 by

OTT Rules: Disobeyed by Filmmakers

OTT deals are playing a crucial role in the businesses of top stars from the South. All the top Tollywood producers pledged a gap of eight weeks between the theatrical release and the digital release. But when the digital players are offering exorbitant prices for the OTT rights, the producers are sealing the deals without following the rules. Salaar is having a decent run in theatres across the Telugu states despite new releases. With Sankranthi releases crashing down, the screens are increased for the film from yesterday.

The film is now scheduled to stream on Netflix from midnight. Films like Jailer, Bhagavanth Kesari faced the same. When the films are still running in theatres, they are available for streaming on digital platforms. The filmmakers are arguing that the digital players are offering high quotes only if the digital release is less than a month from the theatrical release. They are keen to sign the deals as they have to recover their investments and make their film a safe bet before the theatrical release. Most of the producers are keen to recover their huge investments and are not much bothered about the theatrical run.

