Vishwambhara Universe Sparks Curiosity Countrywide

Do you remember the film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starring megastar Chiranjeevi where Sridevi who played Lord Indra’s daughter drops her ring accidentally which is her passport to heaven?

Although the world of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara is completely different from JVAS, the glimpse showed a magic box falling from a heavenly world on earth. This object seems to play a crucial role in the movie.

The world crafted for the movie, and the object surely sparked curiosity countrywide. It is just a sample of what we are going to witness on screen. Seems like, the visual effects will be on par with Hollywood standards.

Director Vassishta who made a blockbuster debut with Bimbisara created a similar impact with just a glimpse. UV Creations seems to have allocated a mammoth budget to offer a whole new experience to the audience.