Home > Movie News

Prabhas to undergo a Surgery again

Published on January 19, 2024 by

Prabhas to undergo a Surgery again

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is working without breaks and he has several films lined up. The actor underwent a knee surgery in October and was in resting mode for almost two months. As per the update, he did not recover completely from the injury and he is advised to take up one more surgery in Europe very soon. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and he will fly to Europe for the surgery. Prabhas will also complete a long schedule of Maruthi’s Rajasaab in Hyderabad before he flies to Europe.

Prabhas is on a signing spree and he has films with Sandeep Vanga and Hanu Raghavapudi. Before taking up these films, he will complete Kalki 2898 AD and Rajasaab. Prabhas is in plans to take up the surgery and take rest for a month before he participates in the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD. His last film Salaar did average business all over.

Next Vishwambhara Universe Sparks Curiosity Countrywide Previous Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara Apologizes
