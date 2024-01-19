x
Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara Apologizes

Nayanthara’s recent outing Annapoorani landed her into a controversy after the film impacted several Hindu associations. There was a huge outrage demanding a ban on the film and an FIR was registered on Nayanthara and the team of Annapoorani. The actress finally took her Instagram page to apologize. Starting with Jai Shriram, Nayanthara’s post said “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we’ve touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies”.

The actress posted saying that their intention behind Annapoorani was to uplift, inspire and not to cause any distress. Nayanthara has several Tamil films lined up and the actress is also holding talks for several Hindi films after the release of Jawan.

