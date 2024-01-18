State witnessing TDP-Jana Sena wave, says Naidu

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday expressed a strong opinion that the State is currently witnessing TDP-Jana Sena wave.

Addressing a huge public meeting as part of the ongoing ‘Raa Kadalira’ programme at Gudivada in Krishna district, Chandrababu Naidu predicted that those who uttered nonsense till the other day will certainly get washed away in the public wrath. “The enthusiasm among the TDP and the Jana Sena activists clearly indicates that no power on earth can stop the combine from coming to power,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

The former chief minister said that the victory of the TDP-Jana Sena combine is unstoppable. Stating that this meeting is being organised at Gudivada as it is the birthplace of a great leader who had rewritten the political history of the country, the TDP supremo said that the party founder, late NT Rama Rao, had taken the prestige of the Telugus to global level.

Recalling the services of late NT Rama Rao to the film world and to the State, Chandrababu Naidu listed out the names of extraordinary personalities like Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah, Gottipati Brahmaiah, Chandra Rajeswara Rao, KL Rao and Mandali Krishna Rao who are born here. This is a historic place that has given birth to several renowned personalities, he said and regretted that this Government, however, knows only ganja smuggling, organising casinos and playing cards besides illegally occupying lands. “Should we excuse these leaders for resorting to such illegal activities,” he asked.

The coming TDP-Jana Sena government will certainly initiate action against such elements, Chandrababu Naidu felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not fit for the post. What is so pathetic is that the more one uses highly objectionable language the better position one gets, he remarked. To get the party ticket in the coming Lok Sabha polls, the MPs are to meet the target set by the party that they should use the most objectionable language against the TDP leaders and the Jana Sena leaders, he said.

An MP from Kurnool, who belongs to the Backward Classes community, could not meet the Chief Minister in the past five years as he did not get the appointment, he said and stated that this clearly indicates the egoistic tendency of Jagan. Regretting that the State is now in deep debts, Chandrababu Naidu asked who will repay these debts.

“Will the Chief Minister repay these debts. Ultimately the people have to bear the burden,” he said. Calling upon the people to teach a fitting lesson to these leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said that the prices of essential commodities are now skyrocketing in the State. Even the power charges are so high and the liquor prices too are not within the reach of the common man, he said.

Is it not looting the public, he asked and said that this should be paid back with interest. Chandrababu Naidu said that the poor feels happy only with good governance and added that this is not pro-poor Government but squeezing the poor. Stating that he had already mentioned that if Jagan comes to power Polavaram will not move ahead and Amaravathi will not be taken further, Chandrababu Naidu said that the State’s revenue has suffered a lot now.

Calling Jagan as a real feudalist, the TDP supremo said that the Chief Minister is the richest among all in the country with an assets of a whopping Rs 510 cr. The Land Titling Act is aimed at illegally occupying the lands of the poor, he added. “I am assuring you all that immediately after the TDP-Jana Sena government is into power this act will be revoked and the old system will be brought back,” Chandrababu Naidu announced and felt that technology going into the hands of such offenders is very dangerous.

Chandrababu Naidu asked what happened to the murder case of the paternal uncle of Jagan. “Who killed Babai (uncle). Are the real culprits brought to book at least now,” he asked. What happened to Kodi Katti Seenu, he said and stated that this Dalit boy has been behind the bars for the past five years, he said.

This Chief Minister is not in a position to give proper share in his property to his own sister, Chandrababu Naidu said and pointed out that everyone is aware where this weapon has gone, in an oblique reference to the APCC chief-appointee, Sharmila The TDP supremo asked what happened to the job calendar and said that it is possible to give employment to the youth only if the TDP-Jana Sena combine comes to power.

“I personally take the responsibility to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth under Yuva Galam and till they get employment Rs 3,000 each per month will be paid as unemployment allowance,” Chandrababu Naidu observed. Also, he assured the public that all the schemes announced in the ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyath Guarantee’ will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Maintaining that the coming government will be pro-farmer, he said that all the necessary steps will be taken to come to the rescue of the farming sector to make the farmer as the king. He also promised safe drinking water to every doorstep and a sub-plan for the BCs.

Coming down heavily for shifting the sitting MLAs, Chandrababu Naidu asked why should the Pulivendula voters should elect Jagan. The former chief minister said that the countdown for the YSRCP has begun as only 83 days are left for the party and the people are ready to bury the YSRCP. He also assured the Anganwadis to revise their wages once the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power and also to construct the Gudivada-Pamarru highway.

Asking the local MLA, MNani, to control his tongue, Chandrababu Naidu warned him of serious action if he repeats such language. Chandrababu Naidu told the public that they are not working either for him or for Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, but for the future generations.