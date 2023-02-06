Amigos would be a milestone in Kalyanram’s career: NTR

Young Tiger NTR is the special guest for the pre-release event of Kalyanram’s upcoming movie Amigos that is releasing next Friday. NTR heaped praises on his brother Kalyanram saying that he is the actor who has done the most number of experiments among his family heroes. “Doing a triple role is a challenge for every actor. I have done it in Jai Lava Kusa. Hope Kalyanram lives up to the expectations through Amigos. I congratulate the film’s director Rajendar Reddy and the producers Mythri Movie Makers for Amigos” told NTR.

Responding about his next film, NTR said if there is an update, we will reveal it first for the fans before the family members. He also requested his fans not to feel the pressure and wait for the update. “My next film will have its launch in February and the shoot commences from March 20th” told NTR. He also heaped praises on Amigos director Rajendar Reddy for his passion towards cinema. He said that Rajendar lost his parents during the film shoot. Amigos is releasing across the globe on February 10th.