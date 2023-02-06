Facts behind Harish Shankar with Hrithik Roshan

Mythri Movie Makers is going to debut in Bollywood with Siddharth Anand and Prabhas’ film. Recently Naveen met Siddharth Anand and wished him over his Pathaan success. There is a strong buzz that Hrithik Roshan will do a cameo role in Prabhas film. Yesterday there was a picture from Hrithik Roshan’s ad shoot set along with Harish Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, who is one of the producers from Mythri Movie Makers. By this many started cooking stories by linking Harish Shankar.

The real fact behind the picture was Harish Shankar’s cameraman Ayananka Bose. He is currently shooting with Hrithik Roshan and he invited director Harish Shankar and producer Naveen to the sets. The picture was clicked during the interaction and it was a casual meeting and nowhere Harish Shankar is related to Prabhas-Siddharth Anands’ film.