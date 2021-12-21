Amit Shah ‘deeply hurt’ at Modi’s ‘funeral processions’ by TRS!

Union home minister Amit Shah is reportedly very angry at TRS government and also Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao for holding ‘funeral processions’ with effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by beating death drums across Telangana and burning them later.

TRS Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs etc held funeral processions of Modi and burned his effigies in all districts on Monday (yesterday) to protest against Centre’s decision not to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi.

The pictures of these funeral processions were widely published and telecasted in media. Telangana BJP leaders including union minister G.Kishan Reddy, BJP Telangana president D.Arvind, MLA Etela Rajender, DK Aruna etc met Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday (today) and submitted videos and photos of Modi’s funeral processions and complained against TRS and KCR.

They told Amit Shah that funeral processions were conducted as per the directions of KCR.

Amit Shah reportedly told TS BJP leaders that he was deeply hurt and pained looking at these videos and pictures and expressed severe anger on TRS and KCR for resorting to these inhuman acts.

Amit Shah reportedly asked BJP leaders to focus on KCR’s scams and corruption, gather proofs and demand inquiry based on which the Centre can order cases against KCR and send him to jail.

Shah reportedly said KCR committed a big sin with this act and he has to face the consequences.

He asked BJP leaders to take on TRS and KCR and BJP high command will stand by them and extend full support to them.