Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members worshipped at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Thursday.

Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah reached Hyderabad by an aircraft and from there flew to Sundipenta in a helicopter. They then reached Srisailam by road and had darshan at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple atop the Nallamala Hills.

The temple officials accorded a warm welcome to the union minister.

After participating in the rituals, Shah will have lunch at Bharamarambha guest house before flying back to Hyderabad.

Earlier, at Sundipenta helipad Andhra Pradesh’s endowment minister V. Srinivasa Rao, MP P. Brahmananda Reddy and other officials welcomed the home minister.

Srisailam temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas and is one of the 18 shaktipeet.

The temple has got a facelift under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) of the central government. The temple was granted Rs 50 crore under the scheme.