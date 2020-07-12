Amit ji, do pal mein corona bikhar jayega

“Guzar jayega guzar jayega

Mushqil bahut hai magar waqt hi toh hai

Guzar jayega guzar jayega

Zinda rehne ka yeh jo jazba hai phir ubhar aayega

Guzar jayega guzar jayega”

(This too shall pass, this too shall pass,

It may seem difficult, but it is only a matter of time,

The passion to live life will bounce back again,

This too shall pass, this too shall pass)

These are poetical lines of Sidharth Kaushal in the baritone of Amitabh Bachchan, a song of hope. These are dark and embittered times but there is hope ahead, sings Amitabh.

‘Guzar jayega guzar jayega’ (This too shall pass) Amitabh recites the verse while appealing to people to stay at home till the bad times pass.

“Maana maut chehra badalkar aayi hai

Maana raat kaali hai bhayaawah hai gehraai hai

Magar yakeen rakh..

Magar yakeen rakh yeh bas lamha hai

Do pal mein bikhar jayega”

(Agreed, death wore a new mask,

Agreed, nights have become darker and scarier,

But, be assured this is a fleeting moment

We shall overcome this.

This too shall pass. This too shall pass.

It is but a matter of time)

Amitabh continues in his deep and rich voice Sidharth Kaushal’s hauntingly beautiful poem. These are dark times, but the sun will continue to shine.

Amitabh Bachchan had been in the forefront in India’s fight against the pandemic through his motivational and inspirational social media posts. In a recent post, Big B urged fans to be strong in the times of pandemic as he posted a painting of him along with a few iconic lines from his film Agneepath.

During the pandemic, Big B has iconic actor has been sharing informative and entertaining posts for his fans on social media. He had also initiated the break the stigma campaign which talks about giving mental support to the corona survivors.

He had kept himself busy by through videos and Tweets asking India’s over one billion people, many of them his fans, to stay safe and healthy. This is necessary, he reminded us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world.

But such is life’s strange irony that Amitabh

who had relentlessly campaigned against Covid-19 was himself tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Amitabh shocked the nation with his tweet, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Soon enough Abhishek tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Bollywood was shocked to hear the news that the angry young man of the 70s, who stunned the Indian audience with his cult and iconic films like Deewaar, Sholay and Zanzeer, was tested Covid-19 positive.

Get well soon messages inundated Big B’s Twitter account the iconic actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital where he is being kept in an isolation ward. Abhishek Bachchan was also tested positve for Covid-19.

Crores of Indians, including film stars, politicians, businessmen, sports personalities, prayed for the recovery of the Bachchans.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was among the first to react. In a tweet that exemplifies Big B’s resilience, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters.”

A billion prayers followed.

guzar jayega guzar jayega

Amit ji, do pal mein corona bikhar jayega